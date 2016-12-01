Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Councillors have decided to delay their decision on a two-tower development that would regenerate the site of the old petrol station in Castle Wharf.

Galliard Homes’ application to build 338 homes went before the Tower Hamlets strategic development committee and was recommended for approval by planning officers.

But the committee decided at the meeting on Tuesday, November 29 to defer the application after members raised questions about the suitability of the site.

They will conduct a site visit and will reconsider the proposal in January.

The development would consist of two towers - one 24 storeys and a stepped building ranging from eight to 20 storeys both linked by a two-storey podium.

Of the 338 homes, 236 would be private, 43 intermediate and 59 would be affordable.

As well as the residences, it would also include floorspace for a cafe measuring 36sqm as well as landscaping and other amenities.

Meanwhile, an application to redevelop an existing seven-storey building on South Quay into offices was withdrawn by the applicant before the meeting took place.

This was after planning officers at Tower Hamlets Council recommended the build at 30, Marsh Wall for refusal, claiming it would amount to overdevelopment of the area.

There were also concerns raised about the impact on the amount of daylight and that it could lead to an “increased sense of enclosure”.

