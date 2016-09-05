Login Register
Deafblind woman scales The O2 to raise money for charity

Charlotte Louise Easton completes the climb at the North Greenwich venue in her bid to raise £500 for national deafblind charity Sense

Charlotte and Suzy on top of The O2

A woman who suffers from deafblindness has scaled The O2 to raise money for national charity Sense .

Charlotte Louise Easton, from Broxbourne, completed Up At The O2 with support from her communicator guide Suzy Louise Ensor.

The pair have so far raised £350 towards their £500 target for the charity that aids people with multisensory impairments.

Charlotte, 32, was inspired to take on the climb after receiving support from Sense through its communicator guide and holidays service.

She said: “I benefit hugely from having my communicator guide and if the money that I’ve raised with Suzy can give those benefits to at least one more person with hearing and sight impairments, then it’ll all be worth it.

“I’m really chuffed I didn’t let the apprehension I was feeling before the climb get the better of me and cause me to back out.”

Steve Buchan, general manager of Up At The O2, said: “Congratulations to Charlotte and her communicator guide Suzy for scaling the heights of The O2.

“It’s a challenging climb, 52m above ground level and 380m long and I’m pleased they completed it and raised money for charity too. It just shows that anything is possible if you put your mind to it.”

To sponsor Charlotte and Suzy, go to their Just Giving website .

Comments
Show more comments

