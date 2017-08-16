Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A reward of up to £10,000 has been offered for information leading to the conviction of the killers of Danny Pearce in Greenwich.

Danny, a 31-year-old father from Bromley, was killed after he left a jazz bar with his girlfriend and some friends. The group were attacked as they made their way to a parked car in King William Walk shortly after 12.15am on Saturday, July 15.

Two men on mopeds demanded Danny hand over his Rolex watch and, when he refused, he was stabbed in the neck and shot at in front of his girlfriend.

The men then ripped the Rolex off his wrist and left in the direction of Nevada Street.

Danny was pronounced dead at the scene, and a post-mortem gave his cause of death as stab wounds.

A 26-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder on Friday, August 4, and bailed until a date in early September.

Crimestoppers is now offering a reward of up to £10,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for his death.

Director of operations at Crimestoppers, Roger Critchell, said: “To knife someone in the neck for a Rolex watch is unthinkable, as is the impact of this murder on those Danny has left behind. These ruthless perpetrators must be found before they strike again.

“I’m certain that someone, somewhere will know this pair and if you’re too worried to speak directly to the police, our Crimestoppers charity will take your information 100% anonymously.

“If you know who and where these moped riders are, please do the right thing and let us know.”

The reward is valid until November 8 applies to information passed directly to Crimestoppers.

To give information, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or complete a non-traceable anonymous form online.

