Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Custom House station, neighbouring the Excel Centre, Docklands , will close for the rest of the year after Crossrail work begins on February 3.

Docklands Light Railway trains will continue to run to through the station – a key entry point for the exhibition centre – but passengers will need to use Royal Victoria or Prince Regent stations.

The work is aimed at increasing capacity at the station by 50% and create an efficient interchange to the Elizabeth line from December 2018. The station is likely to be a key link between the two rail services,

Work will include taking down station canopies and the installation of a new mezzanine deck above the DLR platforms, as well as two additional staircases.

Around 400 tonnes of steel and 300,000 litres of concrete will be used in the construction work.

DLR director Claire Mann said: “We apologise to customers for the disruption this may cause but it is vital work and due to its nature it will not be possible to keep the station open while construction work takes place.

“When the work is complete, the station will be much more spacious – making journeys for customers easier and preparing the station for increased passenger numbers.”

Stretching from Reading and Heathrow in the west across to Shenfield and Abbey Wood in the east, the Elizabeth line will add much needed new capacity to London’s transport infrastructure.

A fleet of brand new 200m long trains will run on the Elizabeth line, featuring nine walk-through carriages, air conditioning, CCTV and real-time travel information.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .