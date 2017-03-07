Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crossrail boss Sir Terry Morgan CBE has taken over as chairman at London City Airport .

He was appointed on Tuesday, March 7 after Roy Griffins decided to retire from the role after more than a decade.

Roy took over the helm in 2006 and has seen passenger numbers grow from 2.4m to a record high of more than 4.5m last year.

The Newham hub, which is celebrating its 30th anniversary year, was also awarded Airport of the Year at the 14th London Transport Awards in March.

Roy said “Over the past ten years London City has shown how much good a responsible, well managed airport can do for its neighbourhood, its city, the country.”

“I am proud to have been a part of that success story.”

He wished Sir Terry and the executive team well in the airport’s ‘continuing journey’.

Sir Terry is non-executive chairman of Crossrail Limited and Ricardo plc and former executive in the UK infrastructure and defence space. He was also chief executive of Tube Lines from 2002-2009 and managing director of Land Rover vehicles in the early 1990s.

He said “I am delighted to be taking on this role at such an exciting period at London City Airport with the City Airport Development Programme having been granted formal planning permission in 2016.

“I look forward to working with the Board, shareholders and executive team to help the business to fulfil its potential over the coming years.”

David Fison has also joined the board as an independent non-executive director. He is non-executive chairman of Pontoon Solutions and was the chief executive of Skanska UK from 1993 to 2009 and managing director of Balfour Beatty plc in the 1990s.

