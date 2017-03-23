Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trivial spat at a Poplar chicken shop escalated to a display of horrific violence, leaving a man dead on the ground, a court has heard.

Catering manager Zdenek Makar, 31, known as Zed, was struck five or six times by a heavy metal bike chain even as he lay wounded on the ground, the Old Bailey was told.

Wielding the bike chain was painter and decorator Raymond Sculley who stood over the stricken man and allegedly said: “Look what you made me do.”

The 29-year-old Tower Hamlets man denies murdering Czech-born Mr Makar on the evening of September 21 last year.

The violent scene played out at Perfect Fried Chicken in East India Dock Road after a typical day for both men, prosecutor Lisa Wilding QC said. It came out of nothing.

Sculley spent the evening playing video games with friends, and smoking cannabis.

Zed, in his suit, wanted to pick up a snack as he headed home to All Saints after drinks following work and saw bicycles strewn on the pavement outside the chicken shop.

“What’s this? A bike gang?” he allegedly joked and went inside. There, the spat continued until Sculley stepped in and put Mr Makar into a “quasi-headlock”, jurors heard.

CCTV footage shows the hospitality manager trying to calm the situation.

'Do you want this?'

Ms Wilding said: “As he walked away, Mr Sculley and his friends cycled after him, it being their route home. Makar put his food down and took his jacket off.

“He was alone and unarmed. Raymond Sculley then removed a bicycle lock – a heavy metal chain attached to a solid locking end that he took from his own bike.

Just before launching his attack, Sculley allegedly said: “Do you want this? Are you ready to go?” His victim backed away.

“He swung the weapon and struck Mr Makar to the left side of his head, catching him behind the ear and knocking him to the ground where he then struck him at least twice more.”

Afterwards, Sculley cycled home, leaving Mr Makar fatally injured. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.22am.

'I've destroyed lives'

Meanwhile, the court heard that Sculley told a friend who was at the scene, Mark Stewart, he planned to say that Makar had fallen and hit his head. He had “messed up” he confessed.

Two days later, Mr Stewart went to Leytonstone Police Station to tell officers Sculley was responsible.

The same day, Sculley handed himself in saying: “I feel like, destroyed everything and a bit down. Shocked. Like I’ve destroyed potential lives and future careers.”

Ms Wilding told jurors: “It appears that Sculley was wound up by what had happened at the chicken shop. But he has in fact offered no explanation for the events on September 21.”

The trial continues