A controlled explosion has been carried out at North Greenwich station after a suspicious package was discovered on the Jubilee Line near The O2.

Police revealed the detonation had taken place after it was discovered on a train and the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command are investigating.

The statement from Scotland Yard said: “Shortly after 11am on Thursday, October 20, the British Transport Police was called to North Greenwich Underground Station after train staff reported finding a suspicious item on a train travelling eastbound on the Jubilee Line.

“The station was evacuated and remains closed.

“Specialist officers from the Met and transport police are in attendance and a controlled detonation has since taken place to ensure the item is safe.

“While we are keeping an open mind, the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command is leading the investigation because it has the expertise to deal with incidents of this kind. British Transport Police is supporting them in their investigation.”

If anyone saw anything suspicious on the particular train or anywhere else, call the Anti-Terrorist Hotline on 0800 789 321, in an emergency always call 999.

Trains are running to all stations on the Jubilee Line apart from North Greenwich.

Check the TfL website to plan your journey.

