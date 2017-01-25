Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Mayor of Tower Hamlets John Biggs has welcomed indications that plans to build concrete factories next to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park will not go ahead.

The initial planning applications for three concrete batching plans and an asphalt production plant near to Pudding Mill DLR station were to be considered by the London Legacy Development Corporation (LLDC) in the coming months.

The plan would have generated 900 lorry movements a day next to a park that was provided a green lung for east London. Almost 10,000 signed a petition and Tower Hamlets and neighbouring Newham raised concerns.

The LLDC has now written to Mr Biggs advising that following the protests and analysis of the impact the factories proposal would have, it has told the developer that the “cumulative impacts cannot be adequately addressed”. As a result it does “not consider that it is in a position to grant planning permission” for the proposal.

Mr Biggs said: “I am pleased to see common sense has prevailed. Given the scale of opposition, the impact on air quality and the proximity to homes and schools, there is no way it is right to have the proposed concrete factory on this site.

“For months I and thousands of others have campaigned against this proposal and I welcome that the LLDC has listened to those concerns.

“The LLDC has done great work regenerating the Olympic Park. As more people start to live in the area its only right they take more note of local opinions when considering the impact of planning applications.

“New plans will now be drawn up for this site and we will continue to work with residents to ensure they are appropriate for the area.”

Perry Miller, spokesperson for the Olympic Park Coalition for Responsible Development, said: “This is very welcome news for residents. It shows what a community can do when it comes together, with its elected representatives, to tackle unacceptable proposals for its local area.

“We hope that a proper plan for this site, sensitive to its location in the Olympic Park and adjacent to many thousands of homes, can now come forward.”