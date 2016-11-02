Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Commuters are now greeted by giant adverts as they arrive and depart at Canary Wharf tube station.

Two 7.3metre wide screens were unveiled last week and began showing commercials by Google, Lloyds Bank, Hewlett-Packard and Thomson Reuters on Monday, October 31.

Some commuters have praised the colourful new additions but Holly Donahue said: “TFL should give out sunglasses at Canary Wharf tube station. I don’t think these screens could be bigger or brighter.”

And Alasdair Ross said: “They’re leading to mass pile-ups at the bottom of the escalator as dazed passengers scrape at their eyes.”

The screens have been installed by TfL and Exterion Media as part of an eight-year partnership known as Hello London.

The Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “These new screens are a key part of an innovative media contract that will not only be a great opportunity for advertisers, but will help us to generate more than a billion pounds to reinvest into our transport network.”

Director of commercial development at TfL Graeme Craig said it is aiming to generate £3.4billon of non-fare revenue by 2023/24.

At first the screens showed artwork by Mark Titchner as part of the Mayor’s #LondonIsOpen campaign but have now switched to showing ten-second adverts aimed at reaching more than 54 million people each year.

