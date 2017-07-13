Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A secondary school in Tower Hamlets has failed a fire safety test in the wake of the Grenfell Tower disaster.

The cladding used on the London Enterprise Academy in Commercial Road, Whitechapel, failed a combustibility test carried out by the Building Research Establishment.

The school uses aluminium composite material cladding. A type of this cladding was also used on Grenfell Tower and has been partly blamed for the blaze spreading so quickly throughout the block.

The Department for Education (DfE) confirmed the cladding was “not of limited combustibility” on Thursday, July 13.

Two schools have had cladding tested so far. The other school, The Bridge primary school in Islington, also failed the tests.

In a statement , the DfE said: “As a precautionary step, both schools have already been inspected by the Fire and Rescue Service who confirmed appropriate measures are in place to mitigate the risks from potential fire, and the buildings have now been declared safe for continued use.

“Both buildings have been designed to meet stringent fire safety requirements and evacuation procedures are routinely tested as part of fire drills.

“The department is continuing to work closely with the schools concerned to support them and ensure all the necessary steps are taken to ensure the continued safety of the buildings.”

Eight other tower blocks in Tower Hamlets have been assessed to be at substantial risk of fire since the Grenfell Tower blaze.

Seven of the affected blocks are located in Bow, with one other in Limehouse.

It is believed around 80 people died when a devastating fire ripped through Grenfell Tower in north Kensington shortly before 1am on Wednesday, June 14.

