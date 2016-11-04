Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

What connects a 9/11 memorial in New York and Canary Wharf?

Readers may be forgiven for jumping to the conclusion the answer has something to do with the high-profile fundraising efforts of BGC Partners, well known for its annual celebrity trade-closing telethon.

But the answer lies in a plaque on the wall of the terrace at Boisdale Of Canary Wharf , quietly marking its twinning in 2014 with the Queen Elizabeth II Garden in the Big Apple.

Conceived originally by the St George’s Society in 2002 on a third of an acre of land as a memorial to the 67 British victims of the terror attacks, its remit has grown over the years to include all those from the Commonwealth who perished.

Entirely reliant on private funding for its upkeep since its opening in 2005, its trustees run a rolling programme of fundraising .

On Friday, November 4, that included a charity auction at Boisdale where guests pledged about £40,000, making donations and purchasing lots as diverse as a fully dressed Christmas tree delivered by men in kilts and a lithograph by Picasso.

The venue’s founder and managing director Ranald Macdonald said: “Symbols like this garden are important, more important than ideology in fact.

“I believe it’s vital to support them and that’s why we twinned our terrace with it and why we continue to host events such as this.

“It celebrates our links, our tragedies and our bonds going forward.”

One of the garden’s directors Piers Currie, who works for Aberdeen Asset Maangement, said: “It’s really exciting to see people remember the most terrible thing that happened 15 years ago and that we have a sense of unification between the UK, the Commonwealth and America.

“I got involved with the garden because the firm I work for has an office in New York.

“The memorial is an opportunity to remind the world the 9/11 attack wasn’t just an affront against America but, when the towers came down, there were a lot of people from other countries who lost their lives.

“It hurt all of us and so the garden is a really nice thing to do.

“It’s really great for that to be recognised in Canary Wharf with this twinning operation and we’re to have the backing of so many British firms such as Barclays, which is also based here.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the garden can email friends@queenelizabethgarden.org.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf .

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook .