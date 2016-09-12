Celebrities get trading for BGC Charity Day 2016

Celebrities flocked to Canary Wharf and hit the phones to sell stock as they raised money for various causes at the BGC Charity Day 2016.

The annual event, the 12th since its launch, saw big names including Lindsay Lohan, Tom Hardy and Pippa Middleton closing deals worth millions of pounds on the stock broker’s trading floor in Churchill Place.

The charity day commemorates the 658 Cantor and 61 Eurobrokers employees who lost their lives in the World Trade Centre on 9/11.

All of the revenues generated on the day are donated to worthwhile causes and BGC, together with affiliates Cantor Fitzgerald, has raised more than $125million globally through the annual event.

On the trading floor, 100 celebrities worked their way around the phones throughout the day, meeting employees, negotiating deals and posing for photographs, while comedians Romesh Ranganathan and John Bishop interviewed them on the BGC stage.

The charity day also took place in BGC offices in New York, Paris, Singapore, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo and Sydney.

Davina McCall, Action Medical Research

Davina McCall on the phones

“I’ve been raising money for them since I was nine because my gran and my dad were both very involved with the charity.

“They raise money for children specifically who suffer from childhood disease. It’s a brilliant cause.”

Colin Salmon, Greenhouse Sports

Actor Colin Salmon with comedian Romesh Ranganathan

The actor best known for playing Charles Robinson in James Bond said: “I’m representing Greenhouse Sports who coach young people in London.

“I suspect a lot of people here on the trading floor today like their sports and, to be honest, if I didn’t have sport I probably wouldn’t be here today.

“They do some great work. We’ve got a couple of young ping pong players downstairs and I did teach them a thing or two this morning. Mind you, I am 6ft 4in and have arms like an octopus.”

Levi Roots closes a deal

“I’ve never seen people so enthusiastic to raise 100% of their daily work to give to charity and it’s great that people are doing their best and everyone is passionate on the phone in trying to get people to give, give, give.

“These young people that the money is going to, they really do deserve it, so I’m chuffed to see how hard people are working.

“All I can do is try and be some kind of cheerleader and sing songs to get them to make more money.

“I think any career you do, you have to be passionate about it. You have got to love the moment. This is my moment this morning and I love this.”

Charlotte Hawkins, Ellenor

Charlotte Hawkins, Good Morning Britain presenter

The Good Morning Britain presenter said: “I’m here to support Ellenor the children’s hospice charity. They’re a bit of a different charity because they are the only ones in Kent that give children’s hospice services in their own homes so if there are any children with cancer or terminal illnesses they don’t have to stay in the hospital.

“The fact they can treat them in their own home, in an environment they know with their mums, their dads, their brothers, their sisters by their side it makes a really scary situation hopefully that bit less terrifying for them.”

When asked what it’s been like visiting the trading floor, she said: “It’s been bonkers, I’m used to working in a live television environment, therre’s nothing like this. It’s go, go, go and they speak another language and they deal with millions of pounds.

“It’s quite amazing that they do all of this and that they have opened the trading floor to allow us to come and do this with them to raise money for the charities.”

When asked if she would consider it as a career, she said: “Absolutely not, there is no way on earth. I’m alright if I’ve got someone here saying ‘say this exact thing’ but I think if I had to do it on my own it would be way too stressful.”

Martin Brundle, Hope For Tomorrow

Former F1 driver and current Sky F1 commentator Martin Brundle

The former F1 driver and current Sky F1 commentator said: “They put mobile chemotherapy units on the road, especially in rural areas, it’s fantastic. I was lucky enough to launch one last year, it makes a big difference to a lot of people’s lives at a critical time in their lives.

“Charities have to fight to get here as it’s a guaranteed income. So we did the fighting and we’re here and it’s a pleasure to turn up, do a few trades, meet a few people who love a bit of F1, represent the charity and get caught up in the buzz.”

On his experience of being among the traders he said: “It’s the second time I’ve seen this now. It’s like a foreign language and it looks hugely complex and I’ve done two trades and I couldn’t begin to tell you what they were.

“But I do find it very exciting. I like the financial world and I do follow it a little bit. The real business of this world is so complex, it’s fascinating.

“My mind would be quite good at this thing and I like it but unfortunately I would get consumed by it. I wouldn’t be able to walk away from the screen so it would be unhealthy in the end.”

Rio Ferdinand, Rio Ferdinand Foundation

“We go into disadvantaged areas, and give disadvantaged kids qualifications and prime them for work.

“It’s about getting them out of the estates and into work. I’m from the estates and it’s good to go back there and give them the ability, not just go there and take a picture, but give them the foundations for getting them into work.”

Richard Roundtree, One For The Boys

Actor Richard Roundtree, known for playing Shaft

The veteran actor said: “Being a breast cancer survivor, it’s all about raising the awareness among men.

“I’m very happy to be part of this and raising awareness of men’s health. But it’s not solely about pink ribbons anymore, men are dying across the UK from different forms of cancer.

“Men are very cavalier about their health issues so we need to raise this awareness.

When asked whether he was getting involved with the trading he said: “Absolutely, I’ve never done this before. It’s going to be interesting.”

Chris Eubank Snr, Children With Cancer UK

Chris Eubank Snr came with his son Chris Eubank Jr

“I’m delighted to be giving my support to Children with Cancer UK in the fight against childhood cancer.

“We have been proud supporters of the charity for many years and have seen first-hand the difference they have made. But while many young cancer patients now survive, there is still much more we can do.

“That’s why we are here today – to raise money to fund vital research that will help save young lives.”

