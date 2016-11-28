Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Celebrities including Colin Salmon, Sara Cox and Lady Kitty Spencer braved the cold in Greenwich Peninsula alongside 1,000 Londoners for the annual Sleep Out fundraiser.

The crowd turned in for the night at the annual event on Thursday, November 24 in an effort to raise more than £400,000 for youth homelessness charity Centrepoint .

Other famous names included Sadie Frost, double-Olympic champion Alex Gregory, Lisa Maxwell and Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron.

Colin Salmon said: “There’s only one way to deal with situations like youth homelessness - be bold, stand up and do something about it.

“This feels like a movement of people who care. I think we can get double the number of people at Sleep Out next year.”

As well as raising money for the charity, the event gave people a taste of some of the realities of being homeless - the bitter cold, the damp and the noise.

But these sleepers were treated to a live performance from DJ Brandon Block, poetry by Hussein Manawer, short films from Secret Cinema and a bed-time story read by Christopher Biggins.

Centrepoint head of events Richard Utting said: “It’s a scandal that in the 21st century there are still young people in the UK left with no option but to sleep rough and face the threat violence, the elements and an uncertain future. The streets are no place for a young person.

“The money raised last night will help give vulnerable young people a safe place to stay and the support they need to turn their lives around in 2017.”

Centrepoint provides homeless young people with a bed, mental health support and help into education or employment.

It estimates 25,000 young people could be at risk of homelessness this Christmas.

