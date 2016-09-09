CCTV of Tower Hamlets burglary released

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Police have released CCTV footage of a burglary in Tower Hamlets that resulted in a tablet computer being stolen.

The incident took place at the Royal Foundation Of St Katherine on Butcher Row on Friday, August 5.

The camera inside a canvas yurt captures the two suspects cutting their way into the a tent and then walking around looking for property before they took the computer tablet and left through the hole.

Police were called to the scene at around 9.10am.

The first suspect is described as a tall, slim white man wearing black trainers, light coloured trousers and a top.

The second is also a tall, slim white man who was wearing a grey hooded zipped top, grey trousers, dark coloured gloves and was carrying a rucksack.

Anyone who recognises the men or who has any information is asked to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

