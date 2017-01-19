Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men brutally assaulted a 27-year-old in an unprovoked attack as he walked with friends in Limehouse.

The victim was approached from behind by his attackers in Three Colts Street. A comment was made to him and when he turned around, one of the men punched him in the face and he fell to the ground. One attacker then hit him repeatedly in the face with a belt.

His two friends intervened and the suspects fled in an unknown direction.

The victim suffered a fractured cheekbone in the attack and was required to have an urgent operation to save his eye. The motive for the attack is unknown. Nothing was stolen.

Police were called to the scene of the attack, at the junction with Commercial Road, at 3am on July 3, 2016.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of two men suspected of carrying out the attack and have appealed for information.

One is described as a black male, about 28 to 32 years old with tied back braids. The other is described as a black male, about 28 to 30 years old, with braided hair that sprouts out to the sides.

Detective Constable Ami Henderson, the investigating officer from Tower Hamlets’ Community Safety Unit, said: “This was a vicious, unprovoked attack that has left the victim extremely distressed.

“This area would have been busy at this time as people left pubs and bars nearby. I would urge any witnesses or anyone with any information, no matter how small or insignificant it seems, to contact us so we can bring those responsible to justice.”

Police arrested a 24-year-old in connection with the incident on 13 October 2016 on suspicion of grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent. He has been re-bailed to return on a date in mid-February.

Any witnesses or anyone with information can call Tower Hamlets’ Community Safety Unit on 0207 2754601 or via 101 or @MetCC.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

