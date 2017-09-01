Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV pictures of an incident in which a takeaway delivery driver had a corrosive substance squirted in his face by an attacker who demanded money in east London.

The attack took place in May but detectives have renewed their appeal for information about the attack which place outside a residential address in Dane Place, Bow.

The 21-year-old driver suffering burns to his face, the latest in a string of people who have fallen foul of the weapon of choice. Acid, and other corrosive substances, are relatively easy to obtain and can be disguised in an innocent drinks bottle.

(Image: Met Police)

In the Bow incident, the driver had just come from a nearby restaurant and was feeding details into his sat-nav. The suspect approached him on a pedal cycle and demanded money, say police.

When the victim said he did not have any, he was squirted in the face with a chemical that smelt of ammonia.

Police said the suspect tried to open the locked driver’s door and eventually got in through the passenger’s seat as the victim tried to wipe the substance off his face.

The suspect then cycled off as the driver ran into the nearby takeaway and called police.

(Image: Met Police)

Det Con Paul Clare, from Tower Hamlets CID, said: “This was a horrible assault on a takeaway delivery driver in the early evening.

“Witnesses were in the area and saw the assault. We are asking them to come forward and help us with our inquiries.”

The suspect is described as a white youth who was wearing a black hooded top, blue jeans, black shoes and a grey/green snood. He was on a black hybrid cycle.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to contact Tower Hamlets CID via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC, and to give information anonymously people can contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.