Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Detectives from Tower Hamlets have issued CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with a string of burglaries.

Police were called out at 7.30am on Sunday, October 16 to reports of a burglary at Aberfeldy Islamic Cultural Centre in Aberfeldy Street in Poplar,

CCTV from within the premises showed a man break in through the front door, go towards the safe and try to pry it open with his hands. When he failed to open it, he left and fled on a moped.

The man is described as 5ft 10ins tall wearing a black crash helmet, light coloured hooded jacket and dark trousers with a left leg colour patch from the knee down.

The crime is being linked to three other similar burglaries that occurred on the same day in the early hours. In all of them the doors were broken and money taken from the tills.

Rainbow Spice takeaway in Aberfeldy Street was raided between 3am and 3.20am and £200 stolen, Hifzul Quran and Islamic Education Centre in Burdett Road in Limehouse between 3am and 4.30am and £100 taken and Bishop Community Centre in Bishops Way, Cambridge Heath between 3am and £100 taken.

Detective Constable Ryan Smith from Tower Hamlets CID, said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the man shown in the footage or the still released to make contact with us.”

There have been no arrests at this time and enquiries continue.

Contact Tower Hamlets CID via 101 or Crimestoppers , anonymously, on 0800 555 111 .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook