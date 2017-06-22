Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police have released CCTV footage of the moment a man was violently attacked by two other men in a newsagents in Poplar.

The 26-year-old victim was in a newsagents in East India Dock Road when he became involved in a brief argument with a woman at around 1am on Saturday, February 25.

Two men who were with the woman launched an attack on the victim inside the store. He was left with significant facial injuries and needed metal plates inserted into his face because of the severity of the assault.

Detective Constable Ashleigh Dumas of Tower Hamlets police said: “This was a vicious assault that left the victim with serious injuries. We are appealing for the public to help us in identifying who these suspects are.”

(Photo: Metropolitan Police)

The first suspect is described as a white man, aged between 35 and 40-years-old. He is about 5ft 11ins tall, with greying hair and was wearing a black jacket and a white T-shirt.

The second suspect is a white man, aged between 25 and 30-years-old. He is also approximately 5ft 11ins tall, with short dark hair and was wearing a navy jacket and black T-shirt.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call Tower Hamlets police on 101.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website .

