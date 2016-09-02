CCTV released of Newham chicken shop assault

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault at a chicken shop in Newham.

Detectives were called to Papa’s Chicken on High Street North at 9pm on Wednesday, July 27 after the assault was reported.

The footage shows the victim paying for his food and turning to leave but as he did so he brushed shoulders with the suspect who started to shout and argue with him.

The man then attacked the victim, who was hit and kicked several times in the head resulting in cuts to his head and eyelids.

He was also hit over the head with a chair, which bruised his jaw.

The suspect then ran off along Milton Avenue and later returned to the rear of the shop with a knife but left when police arrived.

He is described as a slim, muscular Bengali man, aged in his mid 30s, around 5ft 10 and wearing blue trousers and a blue hooded top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

