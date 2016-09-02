Login Register
CCTV released of Newham chicken shop assault

Police issue the footage of the man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident at Papa’s Chicken on High Street North where the victim was stamped on and hit with a chair

CCTV of Newham chicken shop assault
Video loading
Click to play Tap to play

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with an assault at a chicken shop in Newham.

Detectives were called to Papa’s Chicken on High Street North at 9pm on Wednesday, July 27 after the assault was reported.

The footage shows the victim paying for his food and turning to leave but as he did so he brushed shoulders with the suspect who started to shout and argue with him.

The man then attacked the victim, who was hit and kicked several times in the head resulting in cuts to his head and eyelids.

He was also hit over the head with a chair, which bruised his jaw.

The suspect then ran off along Milton Avenue and later returned to the rear of the shop with a knife but left when police arrived.

He is described as a slim, muscular Bengali man, aged in his mid 30s, around 5ft 10 and wearing blue trousers and a blue hooded top.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

