The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

CCTV footage has been released of three men police want to speak to following a stabbing in Shoreditch.

The 25-year-old victim had been walking along Rivington Street when he got into an argument with one of the three men who later stabbed him in the leg.

Police were called to the street just after 1.15am on Sunday, July 16. The victim was taken to an east London hospital and has since been discharged.

CCTV footage shows three suspects walking towards Shoreditch High Street. Police would like to speak to anyone who recognises any of the men or who may have witnessed the attack .

A 20-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing and has since been released under investigation.

Anyone witnesses or anyone with information is asked to call Hackney CID on 07825 793215. To give information anonymously, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit their website.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook