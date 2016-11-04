Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man in black hooded top who raided a Mexican restaurant in Tower Hamlets is being hunted by police.

Detectives have released CCTV of the suspect after a burglary at Chilango in Brushfield Street. It shows him entering the staffroom at 12.50pm on Friday, 23 September, rifling through personal belongings and taking two Samsung S7 mobile phones and two credit cards.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s wearing a black hooded top over a yellow shirt, blue jeans, cream coloured belt and dark shoes.

There have been no arrests at this time and enquiries continue.

Anyone that can assist the investigation is asked to contact Tower Hamlets CID via 101 or Crimestoppers , anonymously on 0800 555 111.

