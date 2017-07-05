Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

A teenager has been stabbed in Newham in what appears to be a random attack.

The 17-year-old was set upon as he walked along Green Street and suffered a punctured lung.

CCTV shows his attacker walking along the street and then suddenly turning on him.

The motive for the attack is unknown and nothing was stolen.

The victim was treated at an east London hospital and discharged several days later.

Police have released an image and footage of the man sought in connection with the assault which happened at round 4pm on Monday, May 8

Anyone who recognises him should call officers at Newham CID via 101.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook