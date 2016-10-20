Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A Newham sales assistant has been sprayed in the face with an unknown liquid while protecting a boy from a gang of teenage attackers.

Police are hunting four suspects who were caught on CCTV as they chased the boy into Lonsdale Stores in Lonsdale Avenue.

The sales assistant blocked the door to prevent the suspects from entering and then confronted them outside.

He had a colourless liquid thrown at his face which caused severe itching and discomfort. He did not require medical attention.

Police were called to the scene at 6.40pm on Sunday, August 21. They have released footage of the attack and appealed for help identifying the four suspects.

The first is described as a black teenager wearing a grey hooded top, grey trousers and brown trainers.

The second was as a white teenager wearing a grey hooded top, grey tracksuit trousers and brown trainers.

The third was a black teenager wearing a light purple hooded top, dark grey baseball cap, white knee length shorts and black trainers.

And the fourth was a white teenager wearing a black hooded top over a white shirt, dark grey tracksuit trousers and white trainers.

No arrests have been made and inquiries continue.

Anyone with information about the attack or suspects should contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

