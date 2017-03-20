Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A terrified pensioner has been robbed at knifepoint outside Langdon Park DLR station.

Police are hunting the thief who targeted the 71-year-old as he made his way home.

He approached his victim as he exited the station, pointing a small knife at him and demanding he hand over his cash.

The pensioner did so and then went home to call police.

Detectives in Tower Hamlets have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to speak to about the crime which took place shortly before 11pm on December 9, 2016.

He is described as a white man, aged in his 30s, with short brown hair. He was wearing a blue hooded top with red stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans and trainers.

Detective Constable Ryan Smith, from Tower Hamlets CID, said: “The pensioner was shaken from his ordeal. We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage so we can speak to him about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the robbery to contact us.”

Anyone with information or any witnesses should call Tower Hamlets CID via 101 or by tweeting @MetCC or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

