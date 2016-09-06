CCTV of Hackney stabbing released as police hunt attackers

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Police have released CCTV footage of two men they wish to speak after man was stabbed in Hackney.

The footage shows the attack that took place at around 5am in Gillett Square on Sunday, May 1.

Officers were on patrol in Gillett Street when the victim, a man in his mid-20s, ran into them after being chased by two suspects and said he was stabbed.

The first suspect is described as a black man of average build with his hair tied back on the top of his head. He was wearing a grey hooded top with a yellow “A&Fitch” logo on the front, jeans and dark shoes.

The two men police wish to identify

The second suspect is described as a bald black man of large build, wearing a light hooded top with a print on the front, dark coloured trousers and light shoes.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may recognise the men or who witnessed the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook