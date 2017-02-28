Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A trio of raiders have been caught on camera burgling a Shoreditch tech firm.

The three men forced their way into Bezzie Limited Technology with a crowbar and stole £50,000 of mobile phones, a laptop and camera equipment.

CCTV from within the building in Paul Street captured them breaking in just after 1am on Tuesday, February 14.

They spent 30 minutes inside, rifling through employees belongings, forcing open more doors and causing significant damage.

One man found a covert camera and damaged it to try and cover their tracks.

But Hackney detectives were able to uncover CCTV footage of the raid which they have now released in a bid to hunt down the culprits.

The burglars are all described as white men, aged in their mid-40s and wearing orange hi-vis jackets. One of the men, who was also wearing a hooded top,

Lead investigator Detective Inspector Paul Ridley from Hackney CID said: “This was an organised raid which was clinically executed. Fortunately the burglars didn’t count on the foresight of the business that had installed covert cameras.

“Despite their efforts to destroy the footage and conceal their identities, we have clear images and moving footage. I am confident that someone will know these men.

“One of the men is particularly distinctive. He walks with a pronounced gait and a curious swinging of his right arm. You will also notice on the image that the same man has a large gap between his mouth and nose.”

James Haworth from Bezzie Limited Technology company said: ‘This burglary has had a significant impact on our business. The burglars destroyed a lot of property including many doors which they have forced open.

“We feel violated that these men have been in our personal space and rummaged through our individual effects. Our insurance premiums have soared since this burglary. A full security review of the property has now been undertaken.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information should contact Hackney CID via 101 or on Twitter @MetCC or can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

If the information you supply via Crimestoppers leads to an arrest and charge, you could get a cash reward.

Find burglary prevention advice here.

