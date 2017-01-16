Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now Watch this video again Video will play in Share this video Watch Next

Police have released CCTV footage after a man was brutally assaulted in Forest Gate.

It shows the 38-year-old victim being punched in the face in Romford Road, following an argument outside a club. He fell to the floor and was then kicked as he lay on the ground during the attack on Saturday September, 24 2016.

The suspect then made off with a limp.

Police were called shortly after 3am and the victim was treated for cuts to the head.

Police Constable James Brevitt, investigating officer from Newham, said: “This is a brutal attack and has left the victim traumatised. We are keen to identify the man in the CCTV footage so we can speak to him about the incident. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incident to contact us.”

The assailant is described as a white man in his mid 40s, 5ft 10ins tall with a bald head. He was seen wearing a black leather jacket, dark blue trousers and dark shoes.

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Anyone with information or any witnesses are urged to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook