Police are hunting two men after a series of three bike thefts from an underground carpark in Tower Hamlets.

Detectives have released footage of the suspects after six bikes were stolen from Sargasso Court in Voysey Square.

The CCTV caught the first suspect entering the car park at 4.14pm on Thursday, October 20 and stealing two bicycles.

He returned at fours hours later just after 8pm with a second suspect and they cam be seen casually entering the carpark and riding away on two more bikes.

On Monday, December 24 the first suspect one came back a third time wearing a black motorbike helmet and high visibility jacket and stole two more bikes.

Police have appealed for help in identifying the thieves.

Suspect one is described as a white man, aged in his 30s, with short brown hair. He was wearing a black jacket over a green top, jeans and brown shoes.

Suspect two is described as a white man, aged in his 40s. He was wearing a brown fleece jacket on top of a red Adidas jumper, jeans and black and white trainers.

Detective Constable Edd Ng, from Tower Hamlets CID, said: “We are keen to identify the two men in the CCTV footage so we can speak to them about these thefts. We would also urge anyone who witnessed the incidents to contact us.”

No arrests have been made and enquiries continue.

Call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

