A fresh appeal has been made a year after a Newham hit-and-run that left two men seriously injured.

One man, aged 52, suffered a cardiac arrest and the other, aged 50, broken bones.

Neither has fully recovered from the crash and are having ongoing treatment.

Detectives have released CCTV footage of the car hitting them as they crossed Upton Lane at about 10.30pm on Sunday, March 27, 2016.

The vehicle, believed to be a BMW, drove off after the collision, leaving the victims writhing on the ground in agony.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to help bring the driver to justice.

Detective Constable Stephen Field from Newham CID said: “Both victims suffered extensive injuries, which they are still recovering from now.

“We know there was a Renault Meganne which was driving directly behind at the time of the collision.

“The driver or anyone travelling in that vehicle may have vital information that can help us trace who was responsible.”

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should call Detective Constable Stephen Field at Newham CID on 0208 217 5085 or police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC.

Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

