Police believe two men who stabbed Danny Pearce to death in Greenwich for his Rolex have committed similar crimes in the area.

The “horrendous” attack saw the moped-riding killers target the 31-year-old as he walked home with his girlfriend and friends after a night out at Oliver’s Jazz Club.

Detectives have released CCTV as part of a renewed appeal to catch the men who approached the couple in King William Walk.

They demanded Danny hand over his Silver Rolex Datejust 2 2017 Rolex watch and when he refused one began stabbing him with a large knife and the other shot at him with a hand gun.

The Bromley victim ran for his life to a nearby house but was chased down by the men who continued to violently attack him.

His terrified girlfriend shouted they could have the watch in an attempt to save Danny. The men grabbed the timepiece and fled in the direction of Nevada Street.

Emergency services fought to save Danny but he died at the scene shortly after midnight on Saturday, July 15.

A post-mortem examination gave the cause of death to be multiple stab wounds.

Police have released CCTV footage of the two suspects at Texaco Petrol Garage in Creek Road just minutes before they launched their fatal attack.

They hope it will help identify the men, who detectives believe carried out armed watch robberies in Greenwich on July 11 and Southwark on July 13.

Detective Inspector Jo Sidaway, who is leading the investigation, said: “The level of violence used against Danny was horrendous. Moments after he refused to surrender his personal property, the first suspect produced a large knife and began chasing and stabbing him whilst the second suspect produced a hand gun and shot in the direction of Danny as he ran for his life.

“The sight of this large weapon and sounds of gunshots terrified not only Danny’s friends but also local residents and it is only by sheer luck that those with Danny did not suffer serious injury or worse as a result of the repeated shots fired.

“Danny sought help at a nearby address but was fatally attacked by the suspects who showed no mercy and only stopped their attack when the victim’s girlfriend shouted out to them that she would give them the watch if they ceased their attack. Without a hint of remorse they then took the watch and fled the scene in the direction of Nevada Street, SE10.

“We have previously released images of the two men we are eager to trace and speak to and are today releasing moving footage in the hope that it will help the public identify those involved.

“Our investigation has led us to believe that the two culprits involved are also connected to two other robberies one in Greenwich on 11 July the other in Southwark on 13 July. On both of those occasions individuals were targeted for their wristwatch and threatened with weapons which were not used.

“It is vital that those involved are identified and brought to justice before anyone else is seriously harmed as they clearly do not hesitate to use deadly violence.”

“If you have any information that could help us, we would urge you to come forward as soon as possible.”

No arrests have been made.

Anyone that can assist the investigation should contact the incident room on 020 8721 4005, or police via 101 or Twitter @MetCC.

To give information anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

