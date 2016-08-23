CCTV appeal after shot fired in Hackney restaurant

Video loading Click to play Tap to play The Live Event you are trying to watch is either unavailable or has not started Please refresh this page in your browser to reload this live event video

Two men are being hunted by police after a shot was fired at teenagers in a Hackney restaurant.

The first suspect walked into the Macho Bistro in Kingsland Road at 11.30pm on Thursday, April 21 and threatened two teenage boys with a knife. He then ran off.

Less than five minutes later, a second man arrived on a moped and fired a blank firing gun towards the same two victims inside the restaurant. Nobody was injured.

CCTV caught the man fire the shot, run down the stairs, look for the gun casing and then run off.

Detectives have issued footage of both men and are keen to hear from anyone with information about them or the shooting.

Suspect one brandished a knife at two teenagers in Macho Bistro in Kingsland Road

The first man with the knife is described as around 16 years old, 5ft 8ins in height and possibly Turkish. He wore a distinctive silver coloured ring with a small black stone on the ring finger of his right hand. He wore a black t-shirt, black or blue Puffa style jacket and blue denim jeans.

The shooter is described as a young male, 5ft 8ins in height and wearing a white motorcycle helmet. He was dressed in a grey hooded top, grey jogging bottoms and a black jacket and was riding a grey coloured moped.

Contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

