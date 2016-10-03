Catch up with east London and the City in 14 stories

5 stories to start the day

1. The RMT is pursuing a new ballot on strike action on the Tube in a row over job cuts which, it says, is compromising safety.

2. A man was rushed to hospital after he was knifed in the shoulder near Victoria Park, Hackney, on Saturday night. His condition is not thought to be serious.

3. The route 26 bus to Hackney Wick burst into flames near Liverpool Street station on Sunday with dramatic footage caught on camera .

4. Southern Rail has offered conductors a bonus and set out an 8-point plan to break the cycle of strikes that have left commuters in despair.

5. A couple are charged with murder and child neglect after the death of a three-month-old baby girl found with a head injury on a bus in Stratford.

City and business round-up

Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond

1. The Chancellor Philip Hammond warns the Conservative Party Conference that Britain's economy faces a roller-coaster ride in the aftermath of Brexit. He also drops his pledge for a budget surplus by 2020.

2. The best paid CEOs are not offering the best value for their money with only two highly paid UK bosses making the top 30 for value creation, according to the FT .

3. The Bank of England will push ahead with plans for an extra set of stress tests next year in order to assess the ability of the UK’s top lenders to weather a financial storm, according to City AM .

4. UK stocks rallied on Monday pushing the FTSE 100 to a 16-month high after the Government announced it would set a March date for triggering Brexit negotiations, reports The Guardian .

5. Leaving the UK in the wake of Brexit could cost firms tens of billions of dollars, the head of the London Stock Exchange (LSE) Xavier Rolet has warned . He hailed London as unparalleled in the provision of services and capital.

Other stories we like

Another artist's impression of Millennium Green

1. Buzzfeed sent down a reporter to look at Poplar's Robin Hood Gardens and ask whether it is actually worth saving or whether the new scheme is better.

2. The Guardian's Barney Ronay examines the background of the mysterious property developer laying claim to land around Millwall's ground.

3. Residents in east London are opposing a Quietway through their park saying it will have the opposite effect and create a busy thoroughfare.

4. Meanwhile, West Ham , Millwall and Charlton all have their woes this Monday.