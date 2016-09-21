Catch up with east London in 5 stories – Wednesday

1. West Ham agree to make changes at London Stadium

West Ham owners David Sullivan and David Gold have promised to start improving segregation and security, starting with Thursday’s EFL Cup match against Accrington Stanley .

Writing in the programme, they said “the board accept there has been a need to relocate some supporters to the areas where they can have the best experience”.

“It is clear there are three key areas of frustration off the pitch – the quality of the stewarding, the segregation between home and away supporters and the need for likeminded supporters to be more appropriately grouped.”

2. East London faces rise in knife crime

Tower Hamlets and Newham make up two of the top three boroughs in a league table showing the proliferation of knife crime. Lambeth comes top.

A table showing the number of victims of knife injury where the patient was under 24 between August 2015 and 2016 has Tower Hamlets with 106 and Newham at 96. Hackney is eight with 76.

A new report from the London Assembly suggests violent crime is encouraging more people to carry knives resulting in more incidents. Knife crime in the city has risen to a four-year high.

3. Corbyn 'frightened off by threat of Rahman invasion'

Lutfur Rahman at the disputed Tower Hamlets election count at the Troxy, 2015

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has “quietly cancelled” a leadership rally in Tower Hamlets, fearing it was going to be sabotaged by supporters of the disgraced former mayor Lutfur Rahman, according to The Independent .

The Independent says Mr Rahman, who was booted out of office for a range of offences including bribery and corruption, was going to attempt to steal the limelight at the “super Tuesday” rally in Mile End. After a furious exchange among Mr Corbyn’s Momentum organisation, the rally was postponed.

4. Police seek TV thief

CCTV footage of a man carrying a TV like the one stolen from a home in Newham

Police from Newham Borough investigating a burglary at a residential address have issued CCTV footage of a man they wish to speak to in connection with the incident.

Police were called to a house in Barking Road, E13 on August 4 in the evening. A black Samsung television had been taken and CCTV catches the suspect walking passed shops with a television matching its description.

The suspect is described as a bald, black man, wearing a short sleeve blue shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. He was seen with a tattoo on his left arm.

5. Millwall welcomes stadium land rethink

Millwall chairman John Berylson

Millwall Football Club has welcomed news that rank-and-file councillors have forced the Lewisham ruling executive to think again about buying up land around the Den for regeneration.

The mayor and cabinet had agreed to move forward with Compulsory Purchase Orders on the land in New Bermondsey despite the club’s fears that it would undermine their ability to function properly.

Now councillors on the Overview and Scrutiny committee have voted unanimously to “call in” the plan, forced further investigation into the idea. They expressed concerns that the regeneration scheme’s viability, saying it risked the reputation of the council.