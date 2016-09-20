Catch up with east London in 5 stories – Tuesday

British Transport Police want to speak to this group of people

1. Couple assaulted for challenging smokers

Detectives at British Transport Police are appealing for information after two people were violently assaulted on board a DLR train at All Saints station on August 27.

Det Sgt Fin Egan, said: “Both victims were innocently returning from a night out. They simply requested the woman put out her cigarette, no one could imagine they would suddenly become violent.

“Thankfully, their injuries were not serious, however I am determined to trace this group and make sure they are brought to justice.”

2. British banks 'can handle hard Brexit'

Barclays in Canary Wharf (REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett)

British banks would be able to handle the loss of “passporting rights” in the event and continue to operate across the European Union, according to credit ratings agency Moody’s.

The agency, with its offices in Canary Wharf said in a report that the direct impact of a hard Brexit is likely to be “modest”.

“The greater impact would be felt through higher costs and diversion of management attention, as the companies concerned restructure, reducing profitability for a time,” it said. “This is credit negative, but manageable.

3. Person killed by Bethnal Green train

A person has died after being hit by a Tube train at Bethnal Green station on Monday. The victim was pronounced dead shortly after 1pm.

London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade and the British Transport Police were all in attendance at Bethnal Green on the Central line.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We are not treating this incident as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

4. Guns seized as police stop car

Two suspected firearms have been recovered and two men arrested following a police operation on the A12 Blackwall Tunnel Approach Road on Monday evening (September 19).

Officers from the Specialist Firearms Command, working with detectives from the Trident and Area Crime Command stopped a car near the junction with Trego Road.

Two suspected firearms - both handguns - were recovered. Two men in the car - aged 26 and 21 - were arrested on suspicion of possession of firearms with intent to endanger life.

5. Explosions rock Boleyn Ground

Finally some good action at Boleyn Ground pic.twitter.com/yRnV6KAWQk — Elijah (@VintageLallana) September 19, 2016

A corner of the Boleyn Ground was engulfed in flames following an explosion on Sunday – but there was nothing sinister on the “attack”.

According to the Claret And Hugh blog , the controlled blast was shot for an action film Final Score, with the redundant ground perfect for staging the show.

Residents were told in advance that “the explosions are designed to create a visual effect similar to a real explosion but without the accompanying blast damage”.