Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was sprayed in the face with a noxious substance before his car was stolen in Bow.

The victim, who is in his 20s, was driving alone down Whitethorn Street when his car was hit from behind by a white 4x4 containing several men at around 4.40pm on Friday, April 14.

When the victim got out of his car to inspect the damage, a black man left the other car and sprayed a noxious substance into his face before assaulting him. The man then got into the victim’s car and drove away, and the other vehicle followed.

The victim managed to flag down a passing police car and was taken to hospital. His injuries are not believed to be permanent.

His car, an Audi S3 with registration J111 WVS, was found abandoned in Bluebell Avenue, Manor Park, on Sunday April 16.

Detective Constable Tom Lockwood said: “This was a shocking attack that took place in broad daylight in the middle of a busy street.

“Thankfully the victim’s injuries do not appear to be serious but he is understandably shaken up by this incident.

“I would appeal to anyone who was in Whitethorn Street and witnessed the incident to contact police.

“We would also like to hear from anybody who saw the victim’s vehicle being driven in Bluebell Avenue before it was found by officers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Tower Hamlets CID on 101 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook