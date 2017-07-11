Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A man from Canning Town has been charged after an acid attack on two cousins in Beckton.

Resham Khan was celebrating her 21st birthday with Jameel Muhktar, 37, when a noxious subtance was poured over them as they sat in traffic in a car in Tollgate Road.

Police said they attempted to drive away from their attacker before crashing into a fence , and were then taken to hospital by a member of the public.

The cousins were both left with life-changing injuries after the attack on Wednesday, June 21.

John Tomlin , 24, of Colman Road, was charged with two counts of grievous bodily harm with intent on Monday, July 10. He was arrested on Sunday, July 9.

He has been remanded to appear in custody at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, July 11.

