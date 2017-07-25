Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cancer Research UK and the British Council will be moving their headquarters to Stratford, it has been announced.

The two companies have signed pre-let agreements and 20-year leases to relocate to the International Quarter London development next to the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, with Cancer Research UK expecting to move as early as September 2019.

Lendlease and London And Contintental Railways (LCR), the joint venture partners of the £2.4 billion development in east London, welcomed the news.

Lendlease’s chief executive officer of international operations Dan Labbad, said: “We look forward to welcoming Cancer Research UK and the British Council to our growing business community at International Quarter London.

“Stratford continues to flourish following the 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games and both these iconic British organisations are set to play an important role in the area’s ongoing transformation.”

LCR’s chief executive David Joy said: “We are thrilled that globally-renowned organisations like Cancer Research UK and the British Council are choosing to make International Quarter London their new home.

“Stratford is undergoing an incredibly exciting transformation and we look forward to working with both these organisations to help them make their mark on the area.”

The British Council’s chief executive Sir Ciaran Devane said: “This location embodies the British Council’s vision for international cultural relations.

"As well as providing a fantastic new workspace, our new global headquarters - in the heart of an inspiring new centre of culture, education and creativity - will allow us to demonstrate the diversity and value of our work across the globe to a wide and varied audience.”

The International Quarter London will deliver four million square foot of office space, 333 new homes and community facilities within a 22 acre site.

Transport for London and the Financial Conduct Authority are set to occupy the first two completed commercial buildings, moving in autumn 2017 and spring 2018 respectively, with Cancer Research UK and the British Council set to jointly occupy a third building.

