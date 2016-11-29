Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A police training exercise took place overnight at Canary Wharf as the Met gets to grips with the threat of a terrorist attack.

The exercise finished at 5am this morning (November 29) focusing on the Tube station and shopping malls after which business returned to usual.

It is one of a number of exercises held across the country in response to a general increase in the number of urban attacks, notably in Paris last year, although police have said there is no specific threat.

Additional officers and stewards were out overnight assuring passers-by that any noise, gun fire or drama was staged but the event itself was out of view as it took place in a contained area in the shopping centre.