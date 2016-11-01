Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Canary wharf will be doing its part to honour the sacrifices by members of the armed forces both past and present with the UK’s first remembrance art trail.

Seven displays created by artist Mark Humphrey have been erected across the estate, with each piece providing a different focus within the theme of military experience.

The aim is to encourage personal reflection and contemplation during the Poppy Appeal and Remembrance period.

The display was launched by a performance of Poppy by The London Ballet Company in Jubilee Place on Monday, October 31.

You can download the

We're testing a new site: This content is coming soon

1. Lost Armies in Jubilee Park

On one side of the path by the northern entrance of the park stand a group of soldiers while a pile of broken bodies lies on the opposing side.

The work remembers the fallen and their sacrifices made for all countries that fought for the British Armed Forces and is dedicated to The Not Forgotten Association.

2. Boots On The Ground in Westferry Circus

Pairs of soldiers’ boots have been placed on the ground and attached to a tall sculpture, portraying the spirit and the soul of the British Armed Forces and dedicated to Britain’s Bravest Manufacturing Company.

3. Army, Navy And Airforce Triptych in Jubilee Plaza

A piece about abstract poppy forms explored within military transport parts of the British Armed Forces, dedicated to Royal Navy And Royal Marines Charity, RAF Benevolent Fund and ABF The Soldiers’ Charity.

4. Fallen Soldier in Reuters Plaza

This artwork is about remembering the servicemen and servicewomen who served, fought and died during all conflicts, dedicated to The Royal British Legion.

5. Point Of Everyman’s Land in Jubilee Place Lower Mall level -2

A work about war in time and space, moments of battle, peace and the point of Remembrance dedicated to The Poppy Factory.

6. Lost Soldiers in Adams Plaza

Helmets stand erected on poles in the middle of Adams Plaza, portraying healing, remembering and forgiveness and dedicated to Stoll.

7. Brothers In Arms in Cabot Square

A work about human sacrifice, comradeship and remembrance for all military conflicts dedicated to Combat Stress.

The Canary Wharf Remembrance Art Trail begins on Tuesday, November 1 and ends on Sunday, November 13 at 6pm.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter @the_wharf

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook