Canary Wharf is preparing for a more sustainable future. A recently released document shows it’s already made much progress in reducing waste and using renewable energy.

But it has plans to go further still.

Canary Wharf Group’s 2016 Sustainability Report: Evolution showed all of the electricity used in the areas it manages had come from renewable sources since 2012.

It had also sent no waste to landfill from parts of the estate controlled by Canary Wharf Management Limited for seven years.

But with its daily population set to grow from 120,000 to more than 200,000 by 2030, the business district isn’t complacent, insisting it will become even more environmentally friendly in the future by committing to the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals .

These include reducing poverty in the surrounding areas, protecting biodiversity, minimising food waste and reducing inequality among tenants.

Canary Wharf Group ’s head of sustainability, Martin Gettings, said: “We do an awful lot. We’re very proud of that, but it’s about more than that.

(Image: Lesley Johnson - Abbey Wood Studios)

“It’s about what we’re going to do in the future and what improvements we can make.

“Our commitment to sustainability is absolutely the right thing to do. It’s been in our DNA right from the very start, going back to the beginning of Canary Wharf.

“And not only is it the right thing to do, but it also makes business sense.

“We don’t want to sound like a broken record. We’ve been trying to make our tenants engage and make sustainability interesting and appealing to them.

“We’re like having a landlord that lives above the shop: we’re here and we take a very firm interest in what happens on the estate.”

Sustainability manager Lugano Kapembwa added: “This is a really exciting time. We’re looking at what this estate will be like in 30 years, and we know we need to focus on making sure it’s sustainable.

(Image: Victor Huang)

“There are so many things we will need to consider in the future, but we also need to look at what we are doing right now to improve the performance of the estate.”

As part of the Group’s dedication to sustainability, new offices and residential buildings are being designed with the wellbeing of the tenants in mind to help promote better productivity.

The forthcoming towers are also being built with the potential effects of climate change in mind, with consultants developing strategies for each new-build.

The report also showed the Group’s commitment to being a part of the wider Tower Hamlets community. Total investment in community engagement projects reached £3million and an overall total of £1.4billion had been spend in the local area since 1997.

Martin said: “When people come to Canary Wharf, we want them to be aware that there’s something different about it.

“We want to make it sustainable so that people see it as a space they want to be in. It’s about working together with a common belief for something that everyone will benefit from.”

