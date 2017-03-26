Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

UK-based buyers will get the first opportunity to purchase apartments at a development designed to “define the standards by which all future residential projects will come to be measured.”

On Thursday, May 4, the 483 homes at Canary Wharf Group’s One Park Drive tower will go on sale with prices starting at £575,000 for a studio.

The 58-storey building, the first residential scheme by architects Herzog And De Meuron in the UK, is divided into three parts named Loft, Bay and Cluster, each with its own distinct design, reflected in the exterior and interior of the structure.

Whichever section of the building a home is in, however, two common traits persist – that the apartment will offer generous views of the surrounding Docklands and that it will not be overlooked by any of the other properties within the tower.

Canary Wharf Group chairman and CEO Sir George Iacobescu said: “Canary Wharf has always been pioneering in its approach to the built environment and urban design.

“One Park Drive will represent the best of Canary Wharf as our private estate develops into a new destination for London.

“Herzog And De Meuron is a practice we have long admired for its meticulous approach to design, its ability to challenge preconceived beliefs and conventional wisdom, delivering a truly remarkable finished product.

“One Park Drive will become a fixture on the London skyline and this launch represents a rare and very limited opportunity for people to buy a home in London. This more than just a building, it is a piece of art.”

Herzog And De Meuron’s Jacques Herzog added: “Residential high-rises are conventionally characterised by the negative qualities of sameness and too much repetition.

“One Park Drive has three distinct zones offering different types of accommodation that are clearly expressed offering a sense of individuality in a larger development.”

The tower’s accommodation ranges in size from studio apartments to four-bedroom penthouses.

A one-bedroom property will set you back £750,000 or more, while two-beds will be sold from £1,080,000 and three-beds from £1,625,000.

Prices have not been released for the four-bedroom homes.

Residents at the development will have access to a lobby with concierge, a library and a screening room.

There will also be a modern fitness suite, including a gym and 20m swimming pool overlooking the docks as well as a steam room and sauna.

Canary Wharf Group director of residential sales Brian De’ath said: “One Park Drive will define the standards by which all future residential projects will come to be measured.

“In terms of how it works, how it looks and the quality of every detail, it is something very special indeed.”

Canary Wharf’s new district is about two thirds residential – approximately 3,300 new homes. A quarter of these will be affordable with the capacity in the future to build a further 400 new homes.

The site will also create over 17,000 new jobs through hotel, leisure, construction and recreational facilities.

The release of homes at One Park Drive follows follows the launch of Canary Wharf Group’s first foray into the residential property market with 10 Park Drive in the summer of 2015, which saw buyers queue for days to make a purchase.

A Stanton Williams designed building, 10 Park Drive is a mid-rise 13 storey building adjoining a 42 storey tower, together containing 74 studios, 115 one-bedroom apartments, 141 two-bedroom apartments and 15 three-bedroom apartments.

Construction work on the site has already begun and completion of the first district of this development will follow the arrival of Crossrail in December 2018.

For more information about One Park Drive or to register your interest call the sales team on 020 7001 3800.

