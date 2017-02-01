Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cyclists will be pedalling in public to raise funds for charity on Thursday, February 2.

Teams from HSBC, The LBS Cycle Team and Virgin Money will be taking part in a Competitive Cycle in aid of The Hope Foundation .

Workers and shoppers will be able to watch them battle it out in Canada Place between 11am and 3pm. They will be riding on stationery bikes provided by Dassi Bikes.

The foundation, based in Lambeth, works to change the lives of children living on the streets in Kolkata, India. Children like Saroo Brierley played by Dev Patel in the recently Golden Globe award winning film Lion.

Director of Hope UK Karin Schulte said: “The Competitive Cycle is a great opportunity to participate in some sporting and fundraising fun to raise funds for The Hope Foundation who work with street children in Kolkata. It’s great to have four teams participating and dedicating time in their busy day to think of others.”

Support the teams by going down to cheer them on or donate to their fundraising here.

