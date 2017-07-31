Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fintech company based in Canary Wharf beat crowdfunding records as more than 40,000 pre-registered to support its latest drive for cash.

Revolut created a global money app with the aim of cutting out hidden banking costs by allowing users to exchange currencies at interbank rates, send money through social networks and spend with a multi-currency card.

The Level39-based company has seen a huge wave of support on crowdfunding website Seedrs , where investors – reportedly including Andy Murray – pledged more than £17million ahead of the official crowdfunding campaign launch on Monday, July 31.

City AM reported that the sum was the largest amount raised on Seedrs as pre-registration for fundraising. However, the investments will be capped at £1,000 each and no more than £4million collectively.

Revolut founder and chief executive Nikolay Storonsky said: “Word of mouth by our loyal customer base is the reason that Revolut has achieved so much in just two years.

“As a token of our appreciation we are offering them the chance to play a longer term role in the fintech revolution by owning equity in a fast scaling fintech as we embark on our global mission.”

Since launching in 2015, Revolut has attracted over 730,000 customers across Europe who have used the app to collectively transact over $3.2billion.

In April, Revolut secured £51million funding from top investors Balderton Capital , Index Ventures and Ribbit Capital to allow the startup to work on expanding its business into Asia and north America.

