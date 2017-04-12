Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager who was due to begin a six-year apprenticeship in Canary Wharf is instead facing deportation to Bangladesh.

Abdul Hassan, 18, who was born in the Asian country moved to Stoke Newington to live with his aunt at the age of five as his father became ill and his mother was suffering from schizophrenia.

Abdul’s parents had hoped he would return to Bangladesh when their health improved.

However, his father died and his mother’s health deteriorated, so he remained living in north London.

Abdul did not receive his national insurance number when he turned 16, and had no ID or travel documents. Despite gaining a place on major accounting firm KPMG ’s six-year professional apprenticeship programme and achieving ABB at A Level, Abdul’s application for leave to remain in the UK was rejected by the Home Office in February 2016.

The Government has argued Abdul’s mother is now capable of looking after him, although he has appealed the decision, with a hearing set for June 8.

If it is rejected, he will be forced to leave the country.

Abdul had been due to begin on the KPMG apprenticeship in September 2016, but was unable to after his application was rejected.

However, the Canary Wharf-based company have kept his place on the scheme open for him and, should his appeal is successful, he will be able to start this year instead.

A spokesman for KPMG said: “While we sympathise with the situation, KPMG cannot comment on the Government’s approach to immigration matters.

“However, we have been in touch with Abdul to offer our support and we hope his situation is resolved as quickly as possible.”

A petition in support of Abdul was begun by school friend Hector O’Shea two weeks ago and has attracted 21,000 signatures.

On the petition, Hector wrote: “The United Kingdom would be losing a great person and valuable worker in Abdul Hassan.

“He has the chance to work for one of the biggest companies on the planet – KPMG. Not many are able to reach such heights and I think it would be a disgrace if Abdul weren’t able to reach this goal.

“He is as much a part of British society and culture as I am, and I don’t have a word to say against him and I’m sure no one else would.”

To sign the petition visit the change.org website .

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook