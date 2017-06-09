Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A teenager with a place on a six-year apprenticeship in Canary Wharf has won his appeal against being deported to Bangladesh.

Abdul Hassan, 18, moved with his aunt to Stoke Newington at the age of five when his father became ill. The family had hoped he would return to the Bangladesh but, when his father died and his mother, who suffers from schizophrenia, faced deteriorating health, he remained in London.

Abdul was granted a place on the KPMG professional apprentice programme but in February 2016 the Home Office rejected his application for leave to remain in the UK. Abdul went on to achieve ABB in his A Levels.

An online petition set up by his friends to try and stop Abdul from being deported received over 28,500 signatures, and KPMG agreed to keep his place on their programme open for him in case his appeal was successful.

Abdul has now been granted leave to remain after his appeal hearing was heard at Hatton Cross tribunal court in Feltham on Thursday, June 8.

The Home Office can still appeal the decision if they choose to.

Speaking after the hearing, Abdul said: “I’m very tired at the moment, but I’ll be very happy when it sinks in.

“When my first application was rejected it was very, very hard for me. I was doing my A Levels and I had just received the offer from KPMG, and I was very, very upset. I was really worried that I wouldn’t be able to get the life I wanted.

“It’s really excellent news that I can still go to KPMG. I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

He added: “It was so amazing to get so much support from the wider community. It was really great.

“To everyone who has shown their support, thank you so much. It really does mean a lot.

“There are definitely going to be big celebrations. My friends are already planning them.”

Abdul is now due to begin his charted accounting course at KPMG in September this year.

