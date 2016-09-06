Campaigners still refuse to take yes for an answer

An artist's impression of the London City Cruise Terminal planned for Enderby Wharf in Greenwich

Campaigners looking to pursue every avenue to stop the development of a cruise liner terminal at Greenwich are seeking an appeal against a High Court ruling that allowed the scheme to go ahead.

In a recent judicial review, an anonymous protester, supported by the East Greenwich Residents Association, and financed by a crowdfunding initative, had argued that Greenwich Borough Council had failed to acknowledge the cumulative impact of pollution from liners “hotelling” at Enderby Wharf.

The judge dismissed the claim and was strident in his criticism of the case, pointing out that the complainant had made no representations during the democratic planning process.

However, protesters are now challenging that ruling and it is understood that the Court of Appeal will look at a written application for an appeal. If that fails, the campaign will seek a hearing in person by representatives from environmental law firm Richard Buxton .

An artist's impression of the London City Cruise Terminal planned for Enderby Wharf in Greenwich

The legal avenues are moving further away from the nub of cruise terminal plan itself. The judicial review examined the process of the application while this latest appeal will challenge the High Court judgment, claiming errors in law.

Ian Blore, a member of the East Greenwich Residents Association , said: “We half expected an appeal. Residents who attended the two-day High Court hearing were surprised when Mr Justice Collins joked that he would issue his decision before going on an Antarctic cruise.

“The 9,500 Londoners who die of air pollution each year may not find that funny. It is sad that a potentially highly polluting development is still being pursued when air quality is at the top of everyone’s agenda and when a remedy, onshore power supply to the berthed ships, is possible.”

The judge ruled that onshore power was impractical and expensive and concluded that the issue of fumes had been thoroughly examined during the planning process. He said the application, with housing attached, had been considered desirable by the council, GLA and Port of London Authority.

Read more Reaction to news of Enderby Wharf's court verdict

After the High Court verdict, Cllr Danny Thorpe, Greenwich council deputy leader and Cabinet Member for regeneration and sustainability, said: “The Royal Borough understands that a number of people feel passionately about Enderby Wharf. We have always sought to listen to their opinions and will now ensure that the conditions and obligations put in place by the planning board are honoured by the developer.”

Meanwhile, Tower Hamlets MP Jim Fitzpatrick is due to raise the matter in an adjournment debate in Westminster Hall on Wednesday (September 9).