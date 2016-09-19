Login Register
Café Fresh in Tower Hamlets fined for mice infestation

The sandwich bar in Whitechapel is ordered to hand over a total of £26,579 after rodents and contaminated foods were found on the premises in late 2015

Café Fresh on Commercial Road

Café Fresh in Tower Hamlets has been fined almost £27,000 after inspectors found an infestation of mice.

The business on Commercial Road, Whitechapel, was ordered to pay £26,579 for breaching food hygiene regulations in late 2015.

The restaurant was closed by Environmental Heath Officers on October 30 2015 following a “severe mouse infestation” and the discovery of contaminated foods.

Food Hygiene Improvement Notices were served but the notices had not been complied with when inspectors revisited the café on December 18.

A total of 12 offences had been committed including failure to comply with the notices.

The business was operated by Fresh Grill Café Ltd and director Mahbub Alam, who appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court.

Mr Alam pleaded guilty to the charges and was fined £5,220 and the café was also fined £12,000 and ordered to pay the remaining prosecution costs to the sum of £2,685.15 with a victim surcharge of £120.

Cllr Shiria Khatun, deputy mayor of Tower Hamlets and cabinet member for community safety, said: “We take breaches in hygiene regulations very seriously in Tower Hamlets, and will not hesitate to prosecute in such cases.

“I am glad to note that the café in question has now improved standards to a satisfactory condition.”

Any concerns about a food premises in the borough should be reported to the Food Team in the Environmental Health And Trading Standards department via 0207 364 5008 or foodsafety@towerhamlets.gov.uk

