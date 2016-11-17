Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

People in Canary Wharf are too busy to look after their health properly according to research by Bupa.

And workers take a misguided 16th century approach to wellbeing with nearly half believing all is well on the inside if everything looks OK on the outside.

The report, commissioned by Bupa’s Health Clinics, shows our approach to wellbeing is shallow with almost a third of people (31%) saying they would only change their health habits if they could look better as a result and more than a quarter (29%) if they started to see the effects of ageing. This is despite the fact that 20% of people admit to unhealthy sleep patterns and 49% say they’re stressed.

Looking the "picture of health" is an express dating back to the Elizabethan era when visual clues were all that diagnosticians could work from. Bupa UK’s Health and Dental Clinics director Philip Luce said relying on this today simply isn’t good enough.

“This research shows that despite the fantastic advances we’ve made in medicine, people in Canary Wharf still take an age-old approach to their health. In fact, people are more likely to visit a doctor if they can see something unusual or different about their body than if they’ve been feeling unwell for a few days.”

In a bid to combat this attitude the Bupa clinic in Crossrail Place is offering free blood pressure tests on Thursday, November 17 from 7am to 8pm.

The survey of 1,000 people across the UK in October showed people in Canary Wharf put up with symptoms for nearly five weeks before visiting a doctor and 28.6% get checked out once a problem starts interfering with life as normal. But 8.6% wouldn’t go at all even if they had a nagging symptom. Only 22% of people in Canary Wharf stop to evaluate how they’re feeling to avoid being run down

People are prioritising money, motors, gadgets and glamour above their own bodies. The research showed they are more likely to check their credit score, the oil level in their car, their computer for viruses or their wardrobe for out of date clothes than got for a general health check.

The report also found more than a third (37%) of people in Canary Wharf don’t know what they weigh, and 77% don’t know their BMI. Nearly 6% of locals don’t know their height, weight, waist measurement, blood pressure, BMI, resting heart rate, blood sugar or lung capacity.

Philip said: “Our research shows that ‘soldiering on’ is a common attitude which isn’t surprising when we’re all so busy. I’d encourage people to check in on how they’re feeling more often, whether that’s a health check or a quick overview from day to day. Knowing more about your own health means you can make small adjustments that will help prevent issues further down the line.”

Bupa in Canary Wharf is open 7am to 8pm on weekdays and 7am to 4pm on Saturdays. It offers health assessments costing from £176 that give the body a full MoT, looking at a variety of factors including fitness, weight, musculoskeletal, blood sugar, liver function and more.

