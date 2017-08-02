Get twice-weekly updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Holidaymakers faced chaos and frustration after a British Airways system crash led to delays and huge queues at major airports in London.

London City, Heathrow and Gatwick airports were all affected by the glitch in the airline’s check-in system early in the morning on Wednesday, August 2.

Many travellers were unable to check-in online and staff were forced to switch to a manual check-in until the problem was fixed shortly before 9am, with passengers experiencing long delays to flights throughout the morning.

British Airways apologised to passengers over social media for the problems.

Many frustrated travellers also took to Twitter to air their frustration.

A spokesman for BA said: “We are sorry for the temporary check-in problems which caused some delays for our customers first thing this morning.

“This issue is now resolved and our staff are working flat out to help customers get away on their holidays.”

Passengers due to fly in or out of London on Wednesday are advised to leave plenty of time for check-in.

Follow The Wharf on Twitter and Instagram @thewharfnews

Keep up to date with all our articles on Facebook