British Airways cabin crew are preparing to embark on two weeks of strike action in an ongoing dispute over pay.

Unite members working for the airline’s mixed fleet will begin their strike at 12.01am on Wednesday, July 19, and the action is due to end at 11.59pm on Tuesday, August 1.

The walk-out comes just three days after another 16 day strike carried out by members as part of the long-running dispute.

However, British Airways has insisted that all customers will be able to fly to their destinations during the strike period, including to and from London City Airport.

To help the airline cope with the strike action, Qatar Airways will fly a small number of short-haul services.

In a statement British Airways said: “The union represents one of our five cabin crew fleets.

“We expect to operate virtually a full schedule but will be merging a very small number of Heathrow services. Affected customers are being notified of their new flight details with as much notice as possible.

“We will be updating all of our operational systems with the details of which flights are being served by Qatar Airways on a regular basis.”

Unite has launched legal action against the Government’s decision to allow British Airways to lease nine Airbus aircraft and cabin crew from Qatar Airways during the strike period, arguing that it breaches European regulations , and said the escalation of strike action shows the determination of their members to fight for better pay.

Unite national officer Oliver Richardson said: “We are seeing strong support for the ongoing strike action. The time and money British Airways is spending on wet leasing aircraft and bullying striking cabin crew are resources which could easily settle this dispute.

“It’s high time British Airways stopped spending millions defending low pay and its bullying approach by negotiating a settlement to this long running dispute.”

Since 2010, all new cabin crew employees have joined the ‘mixed fleet’. Unite claim staff were promised pay would be 10% above market rate, but say basic pay starts at £12,192 with £3 an hour flying pay, leaving mixed fleet cabin crew earning £16,000 a year.

